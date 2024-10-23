Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear from Kincasslagh Rowing Club after their facilities were destroyed by Storm Ashley. Later Minister for Business Peter Burke joins Greg to highlight supports that our available to small and medium businesses in the county:

We chat to Tracy whose is looking to track down pictures of her Grandmother Rose Logue. Tracey’s 81 year-old mother has never seen her mother. A listener highlights why it is so important to take part in the Bowel Cancer Screening programme, it can be a life saver. We hear of a public meeting in Donegal Town to address traffic woes and author Enya Martin discusses her new book:

We hear of supports for families living with an adult with addiction, Chris Ashmore has business news and we see what is coming up in Buncrana as it is a pilot town for an initiative to boost the nighttime economy:

