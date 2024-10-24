Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 24/10/24

This week on The Score – Newly appointed Donegal League Oscar Traynor Manager Eamonn Sheridan tells us about his plans this season, Gary Ferry of the Derry News looks ahead to Derry City’s closing matches of the season with a crunch tie against St Pats on Friday.

North London Shamrocks Manager Peter Witherow reflects on their senior championship success aided by a large contingent of Donegal players and Eamonn Kelly speaks to us about his recent Historic Rally win in Italy…

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 24th

24 October 2024
Ailish Coyle Benaicha, London, formerly of Glenvar

24 October 2024
Man and woman attacked in Derry in early hours of this morning

24 October 2024
Inishowen MD passes 2025 Budget

24 October 2024
