The Score – 24/10/24

This week on The Score – Newly appointed Donegal League Oscar Traynor Manager Eamonn Sheridan tells us about his plans this season, Gary Ferry of the Derry News looks ahead to Derry City’s closing matches of the season with a crunch tie against St Pats on Friday.

North London Shamrocks Manager Peter Witherow reflects on their senior championship success aided by a large contingent of Donegal players and Eamonn Kelly speaks to us about his recent Historic Rally win in Italy…