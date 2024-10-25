Peter Witherow looking forward to “tough assignment” against Mayo Champions in Connaught Club Championship

Last Sunday, North London Shamrocks won the London Senior Football Championship for the first time in their 20 year history and have a Connacht Club Championship to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Ten Donegal players started the 1-11 to 1-8 win over St Kierans and there was a further ten in the match day panel.

The management team is also top heavy with Donegal representation – it’s headed up by St Michael’s native Peter Witherow.

In the Connaught Club Championship, the Shamrocks’ opponents will be the winners of the Mayo Senior Football Championship Final between Ballina Stephenites and Knockmore which will take place this weekend.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly this week caught up with Peter as the celebrations settled down from their first ever senior championship title win…