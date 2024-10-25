Toland on Irish women’s team that hit Georgia for six

Donegal’s Tyler Toland helped the Republic of Ireland women’s team to a superb 6-0 win away to Georgia in Tbilisi in their Euro Qualification first leg clash.

Toland, who plays for Blackburn Rovers, played for 75 minutes before being replaced by Jessie Stapleton.

Milford’s Amber Barrett and Anna Patten, whose grandfather hails from Falcarragh, were in the squad but did not feature. However, team manager Eileen Gleeson may well be tempted to shuffle her pack considerably and give them some game time in the second leg at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

Ireland led 1-0 at the break through a Katie McCabe penalty. She also scored in the second half as did Kyra Carusa, Stapleton, Marissa Sheva and Aoife Mannion.

Republic of Ireland: Grace Moloney; Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Aoife Mannion; Abbie Larkin, Lily Agg (Marissa Sheva 56), Tyler Toland (Jessie Stapleton 75), Katie McCabe (capt); Denise O’Sullivan; Julie Ann Russell (Izzy Atkinson 90), Kyra Carusa (Leanne Kiernan 75)