Tory Island to be without a nurse for the next week

The HSE has confirmed the nursing service on Tory Island will be unavailable from lunchtime today until Thursday next, October 31st.

They say a review of all planned nursing activities has taken place, and has been addressed for this period.

Mainland Public Health Nursing services are available for any queries or nursing requirements that may arise over this period,. and as an additional control, local GPs, pharmacies, the Community Intervention Nursing Team, NoWDOC and the Coast Guard have been advised. The HSE wish to apologise for any inconvenience at this time.