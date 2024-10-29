Silver Mtec trailer stolen in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Donegal are urging people who may be offered a silver Mtec trailer for sale to contact them.

A white transit van with no registration plates was involved in the theft of the trailer from the Dromore area of Letterkenny shortly before 1am on Saturday.

The 10 x 5 trailer has led lights, mesh sides, a double axel and no registration plate.

Anyone who was in the area of the dual carriageway and Dry Arch Roundabout between 12:30am and 1am on Saturday and who has a dash-cam is asked to make the footage available to Gardai.