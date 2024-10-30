Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Gardai appeal for witnesses following Tuesday’s fatal road traffic collision in Kerrykeel and then we chat to Luke – he tells his story of foster care, homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction:

We talk to Debbie Mullan of Life After ahead of a road safety event in Derry next month. Later we are joined by Author Kieran Fanning about his book ‘Haunted Ireland’:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on the Better Lung Classes hosted in Letterkenny Community Centre, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we hear from Letterkenny Medics and growing concern over the level of poor mental health in the community:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Women connection with sexual assault in Derry

30 October 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kelly says there’s much more to be done as Carnatreantagh water improvements are completed

30 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube