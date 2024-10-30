Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Gardai appeal for witnesses following Tuesday’s fatal road traffic collision in Kerrykeel and then we chat to Luke – he tells his story of foster care, homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction:

We talk to Debbie Mullan of Life After ahead of a road safety event in Derry next month. Later we are joined by Author Kieran Fanning about his book ‘Haunted Ireland’:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on the Better Lung Classes hosted in Letterkenny Community Centre, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we hear from Letterkenny Medics and growing concern over the level of poor mental health in the community: