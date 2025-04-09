Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 9th:

Top Stories

Brendan Boyle
Audio, News

‘People are genuinely scared’ – Congressman Brendan Boyle on US tariffs

9 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 9th

9 April 2025
letterkenny garda station
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Superintendent expected in Letterkenny very shortly

9 April 2025
Funding
News

Donegal community groups benefit from Local Authority Waters Programme

9 April 2025
