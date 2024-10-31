Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We chat to Emmett, he has been homeless for a year and living in his car – he’s calling on the council to do more to support him. Emma and Luke DeSouza question why naturalized Irish and those born Irish are seen as different and we talk to Strabane woman Louise, now living in Valencia, about the floods that have devastated the region:

Dr Paul Grant discusses Ireland’s most common genetic condition Hemochromatosis ahead of a public meeting next week, Larry Donnelly has the latest on the US elections and there are calls again for students with Dyslexia to be given more time to sit state exams:

 

There’s a fascinating conversation about Mirror Therapy which has been shown to be very affective in rehabilitating stroke victims, there are calls for parents to join a campaign to reduce childcare costs and we have an update from the meeting between families impacted by the Creeslough Tragedy and the Minister for Justice:

Top Stories

Irish Children's Referendum
News, Audio, Top Stories

General Election could be called next Thursday

31 October 2024
Brian Stanley
News, Top Stories

Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley to run as an Independent in General Election

31 October 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

At least €3.9 million to be paid to retiring TDs after the Dail is dissolved

31 October 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI confirm details of Madamsbank Road Hit and Run

31 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 October 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

South Tyrone PSNI investigate Coisland shooting

31 October 2024

