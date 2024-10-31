The Score – 31/10/24

This week on The Score, we’ll look ahead to the Ulster Club action for Donegal clubs this weekend, we hear from the managers of St Eunans, Barry Meehan, Termon’s Caolan McDaid and Naomh Padraig Muff’s Daniel McCauley.

Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Sunday Independent takes a look at the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title run in while we speak with Fintown Harps who are hoping for another giant killing performance in the FAI Junior Cup against Fanad United…