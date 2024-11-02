Brendan Devenney: “We had it”

Three late points from Errigal Ciaran broke St. Eunan’s hearts in this evening’s Ulster Senior Club Championship tie between the Donegal and Tyrone Champions.

In a back-and-forth battle, it was the Letterkenny side who looked like they had the edge heading into the closing stages as they entered injury time a point to the good.

However, three late, late scores from their Tyrone opponents sent them into the next round and ended St. Eunan’s campaign for 2024.

After the game, St. Eunan’s coach Brendan Devenney spoke to Highland’s Pauric Hilferty and was disappointed not to see out the game having been in a winning position late on…