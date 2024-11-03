Harris and Trump “neck and neck” ahead of Presidential Election

With two days to go until voters in America head to the polls – both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue to hold events in key battleground states.

Both candidates were in North Carolina overnight – where Trump won in both 2016 and 2020 – and where polls suggest he has a slight lead over the Democrats.

The former President hit out at critics who say he rambles during speeches.

Women will play a major role in who wins this year’s high-stakes US Presidential Election.

UCD Professor of International Politics Scott Lucas says the issue of reproductive rights appears to be positively influencing female early voter turnout.