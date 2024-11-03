Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harris and Trump “neck and neck” ahead of Presidential Election

With two days to go until voters in America head to the polls – both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue to hold events in key battleground states.

Both candidates were in North Carolina overnight – where Trump won in both 2016 and 2020 – and where polls suggest he has a slight lead over the Democrats.

The former President hit out at critics who say he rambles during speeches.

Women will play a major role in who wins this year’s high-stakes US Presidential Election.

UCD Professor of International Politics Scott Lucas says the issue of reproductive rights appears to be positively influencing female early voter turnout.

Micheal Martin
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste lays out Fianna Fáil’s priorities ahead of General Election

3 November 2024
trump kamala
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Trump “neck and neck” ahead of Presidential Election

3 November 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in farm accident in Galway

3 November 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating another attack on a woman in Derry

3 November 2024
