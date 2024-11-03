Horse-Racing: 225/1 treble for Dylan Browne McMonagle

It’s a good day if you’ve been backing local jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.
The Letterkenny youngster has had a 225/1 treble at The Curragh this afternoon.
Firstly, at 12:25, he was on board “Kilbris” for trainer JP O’Brien which went off at 5/1.
Then, in the 2:25 race, he rode “Rhythm King” for trainer Mark Fahey at 14/1.
To finish a fantastic afternoon’s work for Browne-McMonagle, he was once again riding for JP Obrien as he took victory in the 3pm race on board “Dawn Rising”.
That went off at 6/4 and if you backed him to win all three races you would have had a 225/1 treble.
Fellow Donegal jockey Brandon Wilkie had a winner yesterday.
Wilkie was on board “Sugarloaf Penny” in the 4:15 race at Southwell for trainer William Knight.
He went off at 7/2 in that race.