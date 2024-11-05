Donegal Sports Partnership Announces Club Development Funding for 2024

The Donegal Sports Partnership is excited to announce the opening of applications for the Club Development Funding 2024. This initiative aims to support local sports clubs by providing small grants to enhance their operations. Funding will assist clubs in acquiring essential equipment, developing and delivering participation initiatives, and promoting integration and inclusion within the club and the wider community.

“We believe that sports should be accessible to everyone, and this funding is intended to help clubs grow and flourish,” said Declan Boyle, CEO of the Donegal Sports Partnership. “Whether it’s expanding participation or fostering a more inclusive environment, we encourage all clubs in County Donegal to seize this opportunity.” This funding is part of our ongoing commitment to developing sports across Donegal and ensuring that everyone has the chance to engage in physical activity.

Applications for the 2024 Club Development Fund are now open. Interested clubs can apply online, with the funding portal launching on Monday, November 4, 2024. The deadline for submissions is 5 PM on Thursday, November 21.

For more information about the application process and how to apply, please visit our website at https://activedonegal.com/sports-club-development-funding-2024/ or contact us at 074 911 6078 or via email at funding@activedonegal.com