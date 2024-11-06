Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Downgraded homeowners to protest outside the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon

Homeowners affected by defective concrete will stage a protest outside the Department of Housing’s headquarters at the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon.

They’re demanding answers from Minister Darragh O’Brien regarding the fact that downgrade decisions are still being made on the remediation option provided for some homes. They believe this is because the Housing Agency is not considering pyrrhotite, even though it is mandated as a testing consideration under the ministerial guidelines.

Over 100 homes in the county have had their applications downgraded, and last week, homeowners lodged a complaint with the housing agency.

Spokesperson Marti McElhinney says the response to that was inadequate, and that’s why they’re in Dublin today………..

