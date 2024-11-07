Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
13 new short-stay beds for Falcarragh Community Hospital

13 short-stay beds have been opened in Falcarragh Community Hospital following registration approval by HIQA.

These short-stay beds will provide step-down care for older people following an admission to Letterkenny University Hospital and for those who require convalescence, rehabilitation, or respite within the local catchment area.

The unit currently has an occupancy of 24 beds, including the new 13 short-stay beds and 11 long-stay beds.

A major capital refurbishment program remains ongoing on a phased basis.

The HSE says it will continue to engage with HIQA to ensure the opening of the remaining beds at Falcarragh Community Hospital once the building works have been completed.

