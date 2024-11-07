Downgraded DCB homeowners able to get remediation decision reviewed



Homeowners affected by defective concrete who have had their remediation options downgraded now have the choice to receive a full technical review of their application from the housing agency.

The news follows a protest yesterday outside Custom House and the Dáil.

Over 100 homes have had their remediation options downgraded by the housing agency from full demolition. However, once a review of the IS 465 standard is complete, these applicants will have the chance to get those downgrades reviewed.

The announcement was made last night, hours after a 50-person protest was held at government buildings.

The Department of Housing says the changes are being made on foot of preliminary results from scientific research into damaged dwellings in Donegal, showing pyrrhotite to be the primary reason for crumbling blocks by causing internal sulphate attack.

The government has long been criticised for ‘not following the science’, however, they say the announcement fulfils their long-standing commitment that the scheme be evidence-based.

As of now, there is still no clear timeline on when the review of the standard will be complete by the National Standards Authority.

Full announcement:

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is making changes to the way the enhanced Defective Concrete Block (DCB) Scheme works for certain homeowners.

This follows the recent receipt of preliminary results from scientific research into damaged dwellings in Co. Donegal, which claims that the underlying mechanism of damage is as a result of Internal Sulfate Attack due to presence of excessive amounts of pyrrhotite.

From today (6 November), all homeowners who have been given a non-demolition option (option 2 to 5) will be offered a choice of continuing with the work on their dwelling under the option determined or the option of a full technical review of their application by the Housing Agency.

This review will be informed by the current research once the full review of the national standard (IS465) is complete. If homeowners choose to continue with their works they continue to avail of the 40-year government guarantee. Homeowners who receive an option 1 (demolition) will be unaffected by the changes announced today.

The change announced today is in keeping with the long standing commitment that the scheme be evidenced based, and, as has been articulated on many occasions, the scheme has been designed in such as way so as to ensure that no person will be left behind the science. An appeals mechanism has been put in place as well as a 40 year guarantee.

The department and the Minister have consistently said that standard I.S 465 needed to be reviewed, and in line with the government decision requested the NSAI (as the lead authority) to conduct a number of reviews of relevant national standards one of which is I.S.465.

As a direct result of the research findings that have come to light in recent days, Minister O’Brien will also ask the Expert Group under the Chair of Paul Forde to examine all the research completed to date and to provide advice as to the implications to the grant scheme of this research. Furthermore, advice will be sought on any potential changes that could be made to the scheme’s Ministerial Guidelines in advance of the revised I.S. 465 standard.