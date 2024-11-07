Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Downgraded DCB homeowners able to get remediation decision reviewed


Homeowners affected by defective concrete who have had their remediation options downgraded now have the choice to receive a full technical review of their application from the housing agency.

The news follows a protest yesterday outside Custom House and the Dáil.

Over 100 homes have had their remediation options downgraded by the housing agency from full demolition. However, once a review of the IS 465 standard is complete, these applicants will have the chance to get those downgrades reviewed.

The announcement was made last night, hours after a 50-person protest was held at government buildings.

The Department of Housing says the changes are being made on foot of preliminary results from scientific research into damaged dwellings in Donegal, showing pyrrhotite to be the primary reason for crumbling blocks by causing internal sulphate attack.

The government has long been criticised for ‘not following the science’, however, they say the announcement fulfils their long-standing commitment that the scheme be evidence-based.

As of now, there is still no clear timeline on when the review of the standard will be complete by the National Standards Authority.

 

Full announcement: 

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is making changes to the way the enhanced Defective Concrete Block (DCB) Scheme works for certain homeowners.

This follows the recent receipt of preliminary results from scientific research into damaged dwellings in Co. Donegal, which claims that the underlying mechanism of damage is as a result of Internal Sulfate Attack due to presence of excessive amounts of pyrrhotite.

From today (6 November), all homeowners who have been given a non-demolition option (option 2 to 5) will be offered a choice of continuing with the work on their dwelling under the option determined or the option of a full technical review of their application by the Housing Agency.

This review will be informed by the current research once the full review of the national standard (IS465) is complete. If homeowners choose to continue with their works they continue to avail of the 40-year government guarantee. Homeowners who receive an option 1 (demolition) will be unaffected by the changes announced today.

The change announced today is in keeping with the long standing commitment that the scheme be evidenced based, and, as has been articulated on many occasions, the scheme has been designed in such as way so as to ensure that no person will be left behind the science. An appeals mechanism has been put in place as well as a 40 year guarantee.

The department and the Minister have consistently said that standard I.S 465 needed to be reviewed, and in line with the government decision requested the NSAI (as the lead authority) to conduct a number of reviews of relevant national standards one of which is I.S.465.

As a direct result of the research findings that have come to light in recent days, Minister O’Brien will also ask the Expert Group under the Chair of Paul Forde to examine all the research completed to date and to provide advice as to the implications to the grant scheme of this research. Furthermore, advice will be sought on any potential changes that could be made to the scheme’s Ministerial Guidelines in advance of the revised I.S. 465 standard.

The Department of Housing continues to take the lead on engaging with the NSAI who will require time to assess this research and input that assessment to their ongoing review of the relevant national standard- I.S. 465. The department are eager that this progresses as quickly as possible. This process has been strongly supported and resourced by both Minister O’Brien and his cabinet colleague the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke (the NSAI falls under the auspices of his department).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Popular Milford hotel to become direct provision centre

7 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men released on bail after arrests in dissident republican activity probe

7 November 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

33rd Dáil to sit for the final time today

7 November 2024
slowdown
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

7 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Popular Milford hotel to become direct provision centre

7 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men released on bail after arrests in dissident republican activity probe

7 November 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

33rd Dáil to sit for the final time today

7 November 2024
slowdown
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

7 November 2024
Protest
News, Top Stories

Downgraded DCB homeowners able to get remediation decision reviewed

7 November 2024
Arrest
News, Audio, Top Stories

New report finds Traveller community overrepresented in Irish prisons

7 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube