Preferred route identified for Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway

The third non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project is underway, with the preferred route option now identified.

This follows a series of consultations last December, during which seven options were outlined.

Public meetings will take place next week, in Buncrana on Wednesday and Carndonagh on Thursday.

*****************************

Full details –

PUBLIC CONSULTATION 3

Emerging Preferred Route Corridor

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the third non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

The project is currently nearing the completion of the Phase 2 (Option Selection) process. In December 2023, the second non-statutory public consultation was held, and seven route corridor options were presented following the completion of the Preliminary Options Assessment. These options have been subject to a further detailed assessment in accordance with the TII Project Manager’s Manual for Greenway Projects, TII Project Appraisal Guidelines and the Department of Transport’s Transport Appraisal Framework leading to the identification of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and to invite feedback.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as follows:

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, F93 PPH9

Wednesday 13th November – 14:00 – 20:00

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room

Thursday 14th November – 14:00-20:00

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available from Friday 15th November until Thursday 28th November at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday).

Buncrana Community Library (St Marys Rd, Ardaravan, Buncrana, F93 YK68. Opening hours Monday & Saturdays 10:00 – 14:30; Wednesday & Friday – 09:30 – 17.30.

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at BuncranaCarndonaghgreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Monday 11th of November 2024. Otherwise, please feel free to contact the project team by email at buncranacarndonaghgreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622. Submissions will be accepted until Thursday 28th November 2024.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on buncranacarndonaghgreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.