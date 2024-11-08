Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI investigate early morning fire at licensed premises in Derry

A fire at a licensed premises on the Creggan Road in Derry early this morning is being treated as arson.

Police believe that shorty before 5am, a large amount of debris was stacked against the door of the premises and set alight, causing extensive damage to the front of the building.

Detectives say their enquiries are at an early stage, and they’re asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 196 08/11/24. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

strand road psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate early morning fire at licensed premises in Derry

8 November 2024
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

The 33rd Dáil has been dissolved

8 November 2024
dunfanaghy health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dunfanaghy Health Centre closed until December/January due to IT issues

8 November 2024
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Michael McMonagle jailed for nine months for child sex offences

8 November 2024
Advertisement

