FT Report & Reaction as Lagan Harps prove too strong for Donegal Town

Lagan Harps proved to be too strong for Donegal Town in the Temple Domestic Appliance Division One on Sunday afternoon.

Dylan Doogan gave Lagan the lead before the half an hour mark before doubling their lead just 12 minutes later.

Ronan McHugh pulled one back for Donegal Town on the stroke of half time but just two minutes into the second half Matthew Doran fired in his sides third.

Conur Crossan sealed Lagan’s 4-1 in the closing moments of the game.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…

Lagan Harps manager told Chris Ashmore it was a very good day for his side…

Chris also got the views of JP Byrne who is a member of the backroom staff for Donegal Town…

