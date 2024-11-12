Creeslough Community Regeneration Project to recieve over €13.5 million



The Creeslough Community Regeneration Project has been awarded funding of over €€12,168,842 from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, with match funding of €€1,352,093 being provided by Donegal County Council.

The €13,520,935 project will deliver community infrastructure and facilities on an existing community site in the village centre, including a new central hub for community life.

This project forms an integrated part of the Village Plan for the renewal and regeneration of the village, which was launched last March.

A request for tenders has now been published for the procurement of Design Team services, with a closing date of 16th December 2024.

Planning consent has been secured for the project, and the successful applicant will be appointed to develop the existing plans through detailed design and manage the construction stage of the development.