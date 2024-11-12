Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Creeslough Community Regeneration Project to recieve over €13.5 million


The Creeslough Community Regeneration Project has been awarded funding of over €€12,168,842 from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, with match funding of €€1,352,093 being provided by Donegal County Council.

The €13,520,935 project will deliver community infrastructure and facilities on an existing community site in the village centre, including a new central hub for community life.

This project forms an integrated part of the Village Plan for the renewal and regeneration of the village, which was launched last March.

A request for tenders has now been published for the procurement of Design Team services, with a closing date of 16th December 2024.

Planning consent has been secured for the project, and the successful applicant will be appointed to develop the existing plans through detailed design and manage the construction stage of the development.

Creeslough Community Regeneration Project
News

Creeslough Community Regeneration Project to recieve over €13.5 million

12 November 2024
election ballot
Audio, Top Stories

Highland Radio GE 24 Podcast episode 1

12 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 November 2024
Tasty Mac's
News, Top Stories

Donegal takeaway served closure order as inspectors note presence of flies

12 November 2024
