Donegal County Council hears calls to halt active travel plan in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is facing calls to halt an active travel plan in Letterkenny.

Plans are in place to install cycle lanes in the Ballyraine area from the Polestar Roundabount to Thomas Keys.

However, concerns have been raised that the development currently progressing is not in line with what was agreed with when plans were passed in 2020.

Donegal County Council has acknowledged this.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan fears the implications the project will have on the town if it goes ahead given that traffic is the single biggest challenge in Letterkenny.

He says it’s vital active travel plans in Letterkenny are developed to focus more on traffic movement: