Hospital consultants are raising concern as plans to roster them over weekends ramp-up.

HSE boss Bernard Gloster told the Irish Medical Organisation’s annual conference yesterday that he wants up to 10 per cent of all healthcare staff to be rostered at weekends before the end of June.

However, doctors are concerned that, given the existing shortage of staff, that will result in increased pressure on weekdays.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says a move to a ‘seven-day’ health service is needed: