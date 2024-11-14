Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear of the severe impact cancelled driving tests are having on one Donegal family, there concerns over street lights out in Buncrana and a we have a special feature on the cost of a funeral in 2024:

We hear of a wonderful new calendar just published to raise money for Down Syndrome Donegal and we are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly:

Cllr Ciaran Brogan questions active travel plans in Letterkenny and in impact it might have on traffic, Election Candidate Kym McMenamin offers an alternative to fixing the health service, we talk to Iris who is currently 10 days in LUH awaiting an MRI and their is news of a remembrance event for those who have died by suicide:

