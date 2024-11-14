Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Talking History Podcast with Dr Joe Kelly. The remarkable story of John O’Donovan

In the latest episode of Talking History, we learn about John O’Donovan.

In the early 1820s, a consistent island-wide valuation of property in Ireland was initiated by the British parliament as a basis for an effective taxation system. John O’Donovan (1806-1861), led a project of information collection, notation and compilation.

His Ordnance Survey Letters are the surveyors’ field notes and give an insight into Donegal pre-famine.

Dr Joe Kelly joined Greg to discuss Mr Donovan’s take on the county:

Joe Kelly
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast

Talking History Podcast with Dr Joe Kelly. The remarkable story of John O’Donovan

14 November 2024
