Patsy McGonigle reacts to Ann Marie McGlynn’s “unbelievably courageous performance” in National Cross Country Championships

Highland Radio’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle has hailed Ann Marie McGlynn’s victory in today’s National Cross Country Championships as “unbelievably courageous” and says it’s a performance he’ll remember for a long, long time.

McGlynn, who defended the Women’s National Marathon Championship at the Dublin Marathon three weeks ago, won the Women’s National Cross Country Race at the National Championships in Fermanagh this afternoon.

Patsy McGonigle joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport to talk about the event and McGlynn’s achievements…