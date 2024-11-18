Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tiernan Lynch is Derry City’s new boss

Derry City have confirmed Tiernan Lynch as the club’s new manager on a three-year contract.

The 44-year old has steered Larne to back-to-back NIFL Premiership titles with the Inver Park side also currently competing in the League phase of the UEFA Conference League.

The Brandywell club has acted quickly following the departure of Ruaidhri Higgins on Friday with City’s CEO Sean Barrett confirming the new man’s arrival on Monday afternoon.

“We met with Tiernan at the weekend and we were impressed by his vision and energy to take Derry City Football Club forward.

“He has overseen a massive development programme at Larne over the past few seasons and we are delighted that he was very keen to come to the Brandywell.

“There is a lot of work to do over the coming weeks in preparation for next season and we are very much looking forward to starting work with Tiernan later this week.”

