Trailer stolen from Campsie Industrial Estate

Police in Derry are investigating the theft of an Ifor Williams Tri-axle trailer from Campsie Industrial Estate on Friday evening lst.

The trailer, which has a dent under the brake light on the right hand side, is reported to have been seen in the area being towed by a white van.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen the trailer, knows of its whereabouts, or has any information in relation to this matter please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 352 of 16/11/2024 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

 

