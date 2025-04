Over 50 car passengers killed or seriously injured in the North in 2023 were travelling with a driver aged 17 to 23.

Over three quarters of these passengers were aged 14 to 20.

That’s according to the latest Graduated Driver Licensing Monitoring Report, which shows an increase in the figure since the previous report.

Reacting to the report, County Down driving instructor Simon Bates says distractions can be deadly – especially for new young drivers: