BREAKING: Investigation launched following discovery of body in Killybegs

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Killybegs this afternoon.

At approximately 12:20pm today, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of man found unresponsive at a residence on Harbour View Drive.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic examination.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist will be arranged.

The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward.