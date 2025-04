The Taoiseach says housing remains a key issue for the government.

Speaking at the national conference for the youth wing of Fianna Fáil, he says there remains great opportunities for young people in Ireland.

A housing summit earlier this week heard that as few as 25 thousand homes could be build in 2025, half of the target set by the Government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Ireland remains a great place for young people: