Man injured in serious Derry assault

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious assault on a man in Derry yesterday evening.

A report was received, at around 10.15pm that a number of men wearing balaclavas had broken into a residential property in the Creevagh Heights area and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 30s.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his leg, head and hands.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police on 101

