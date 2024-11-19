Donegal Enterprise Awards Final to take place on December 6th

The Donegal Enterprise Awards 2024 are back for another year to celebrate the achievements of Donegal’s small business community across a range of sectors.

The awards spotlight businesses within the Local Enterprise Office client portfolio and celebrate their entrepreneurial achievements.

The Final will take place at Rockhill House, Letterkenny on Friday December 6 th .

The Donegal Enterprise Awards feature a variety of categories designed to recognise excellence in different facets of business. This year, the finalists include; Killybegs Energy, a woodchip manufacturing company, committed to sustainability, Seabound Engineering, a family-run business from Greencastle, who are Ireland’s leading boat-builders of aluminium vessels. New Kid Coffee, an artisan coffee brand based in Letterkenny. Huku Balance from Creeslough, whose products promote health and well-being, while also being environmentally responsible.

The Institute of Study Abroad is another finalist whose mission is to create a space for overseas students to learn about all aspects of Ireland and use this experience to

grow academically, culturally and personally. Finally, Whitepark Enterprises, trading as Feedpods, specialise in innovative, solar-powered robotic feeding systems and

technology for remote animal care.

Last year saw many celebrated businesses taking part and winning in their respective categories. The overall county winner for last year was Neil Crossan of Living Green, who picked up the Best-Established Enterprise Award. Living Green specialises in the cultivation and promotion of wheatgrass and is also the largest producer of worms in Ireland and the UK, distributing live worms to tackle shops and smaller wholesalers in Ireland.

Following on from the Donegal Enterprise Awards, the overall winner will go forward to represent Donegal and compete against 30 other finalists from every local

authority in Ireland. Donegal has triumphed at the National Enterprise Final for the past two years, with Neil Crossan of Living Green winning in 2024 and Patrick

McLaughlin of Silver Strand Rope Works securing victory in 2023.

For more visit: https://www.localenterprise.ie/donegal

Pic – Pictured with finalists at the Donegal Enterprise Awards 2023 are (L-R): Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems at Donegal County Council, Garry Martin, Head of Enterprise Donegal, Brenda Hegarty, Cllr. Martin Harley, and Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin.