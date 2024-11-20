Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Former Mayor Brenden Byrne analysis the finding of the TG4 General Election opinion poll on Donegal and listener Brian questions the issues dominating the election debate:

We mark Safer Gambling week with information on available supports and we chat to Letterkenny Business Man Julian Ball of R Mc Cullagh Jewellers who has been inducted into the Letterkenny Chamber Hall of Fame:

Journalist Kathy Donaghy explains how she dislikes the forgotten County description of Donegal despite it being accurate, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we hear why staff at LUH are holding a lunchtime protest:

Top Stories

IMG_4356
News

Basic care missed and delayed at LUH due to staff shortages – nurse

20 November 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
Top Stories, News

Border region records the highest percentage increase in house prices this year

20 November 2024
at the Letterkenny Chamber Annual Gala Ball and Business Awards in the Silver Tassie Hotel on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Playback, Playback Podcast

Podcast – Hall of Famer Julian Ball

20 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-19 192446
News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

General Election Podcast – TG4 opinion poll analysis

20 November 2024
Advertisement

