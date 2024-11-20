Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

Former Mayor Brenden Byrne analysis the finding of the TG4 General Election opinion poll on Donegal and listener Brian questions the issues dominating the election debate:

We mark Safer Gambling week with information on available supports and we chat to Letterkenny Business Man Julian Ball of R Mc Cullagh Jewellers who has been inducted into the Letterkenny Chamber Hall of Fame:

Journalist Kathy Donaghy explains how she dislikes the forgotten County description of Donegal despite it being accurate, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we hear why staff at LUH are holding a lunchtime protest: