Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

Donegal has received one of the largest allocations under the BHIS Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025.

The fund is now open for applications to protect the heritage value of historic thatched roof buildings.

All historic thatched structures in Donegal are eligible under this scheme and do not need to be on the Record of Protected Structures.

This year’s grant scheme will provide support for approximately six large-scale re-thatching projects up to €20,000.

The funding can provide for up to 80% of the total capital costs of works.

Applications close at 4pm on Friday the 17th of January.