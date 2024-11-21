Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

New Dunfanaghy Health Centre to be opened before Christmas

It has been confirmed that the Dunfanaghy Health Centre will be fully connected to broadband this coming week.

General Election Candidate Pat the Cope Gallagher says he has been told that the splicing of the fiber optic cables to the centre will be completed by early next week, providing the connectivity necessary for the installation and commissioning of the necessary IT equipment to allow the health centre to open by mid December.

Cllr Michael McClafferty who lobbied to see the project over the line for a number of years says today is a good day for the community:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dunfanaghy health centre
Top Stories, Audio, News

New Dunfanaghy Health Centre to be opened before Christmas

21 November 2024
Top Stories, News

Man arrested by gardai in connection with the Creeslough tragedy

21 November 2024
seamus rogers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former councillor Seamus Rogers

21 November 2024
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

DCC shortlisted for ‘Local Authority of the Year’ award by Chambers Ireland

21 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

dunfanaghy health centre
Top Stories, Audio, News

New Dunfanaghy Health Centre to be opened before Christmas

21 November 2024
Top Stories, News

Man arrested by gardai in connection with the Creeslough tragedy

21 November 2024
seamus rogers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to former councillor Seamus Rogers

21 November 2024
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

DCC shortlisted for ‘Local Authority of the Year’ award by Chambers Ireland

21 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-19 143026
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Justice Minister promises resources to tackle increase in violence against women and girls

21 November 2024
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

40 year old woman charged with drug offences in Derry

21 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube