New Dunfanaghy Health Centre to be opened before Christmas

It has been confirmed that the Dunfanaghy Health Centre will be fully connected to broadband this coming week.

General Election Candidate Pat the Cope Gallagher says he has been told that the splicing of the fiber optic cables to the centre will be completed by early next week, providing the connectivity necessary for the installation and commissioning of the necessary IT equipment to allow the health centre to open by mid December.

Cllr Michael McClafferty who lobbied to see the project over the line for a number of years says today is a good day for the community: