Nominations released ahead of Donegal GAA Convention

The nominations have been confirmed for a number of positions ahead of Donegal GAA’s Convention next month in Pettigo.
Darren Collins, Mark Kelly and Sinead Breen will battle for the secretary’s role taking the place of the outgoing Declan Martin while Collins and Ed Byrne will also challenge Mary Kelly for the assistant secretary’s position.
Sitting PRO Sinead Breen and Packie McDyer have been nominated for the public relations Officer job.
15 men and women have let their names go forward for Ulster and Central Council Officer’s and delegates to the Ulster and National Convention.
The Convention will be hosted by the Pettigo club on Wednesday 11th December.
|Nominations for CLG Dhun Na nGall 2024
|Chairperson
|Mary Coughlan
|Secretary
|Darren Collins
|Mary Kelly
|Sinead Breen
|Treasurer
|Grace Boyle
|Vice Chairperson
|David McLoone
|Assistant Secretary
|Mary Kelly
|Darren Collins
|Ed Byrne
|Assistant Treasurer
|Frankie Doherty
|Coaching Officer
|Damian Diver
|Irish and Cultural Officer
|Catriona Uí Suibhne
|PRO
|Sinead Breen
|Packie McDyer
|Hurling Officer
|Cormac Hartnett
|Ulster Council Officers(2)
|Cieran Kelly
|Andy Doherty
|Donal Sharkey
|Fergus McGee
|Liam McElhinney
|Martin McHugh
|PJ McGowan
|Sean Dunnion
|William Doogan
|Central Council Officer
|Gary Duffy
|Fergus McGee
|Noreen Doherty
|Martin McHugh
|Delegate to Ulster Convention (1)
|Brendan Kelly
|David McLoone
|Edward Molloy
|Sinead Breen
|Delegate to National Congress (1)
|Edward Molloy
|Gary Duffy
|Sinead Breen