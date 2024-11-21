Nominations released ahead of Donegal GAA Convention

The nominations have been confirmed for a number of positions ahead of Donegal GAA’s Convention next month in Pettigo.

Darren Collins, Mark Kelly and Sinead Breen will battle for the secretary’s role taking the place of the outgoing Declan Martin while Collins and Ed Byrne will also challenge Mary Kelly for the assistant secretary’s position.

Sitting PRO Sinead Breen and Packie McDyer have been nominated for the public relations Officer job.

15 men and women have let their names go forward for Ulster and Central Council Officer’s and delegates to the Ulster and National Convention.

The Convention will be hosted by the Pettigo club on Wednesday 11th December.