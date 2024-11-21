Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Nominations released ahead of Donegal GAA Convention

The nominations have been confirmed for a number of positions ahead of Donegal GAA’s Convention next month in Pettigo.

Darren Collins, Mark Kelly and Sinead Breen will battle for the secretary’s role taking the place of the outgoing Declan Martin while Collins and Ed Byrne will also challenge Mary Kelly for the assistant secretary’s position.

Sitting PRO Sinead Breen and Packie McDyer have been nominated for the public relations Officer job.

15 men and women have let their names go forward for Ulster and Central Council Officer’s and delegates to the Ulster and National Convention.

The Convention will be hosted by the Pettigo club on Wednesday 11th December.

 

Nominations for CLG Dhun Na nGall 2024
Chairperson Mary Coughlan
Secretary Darren Collins
Mary Kelly
Sinead Breen
Treasurer Grace Boyle
Vice Chairperson David McLoone
Assistant Secretary Mary Kelly
Darren Collins
Ed Byrne
Assistant Treasurer Frankie Doherty
Coaching Officer Damian Diver
Irish and Cultural Officer Catriona Uí Suibhne
PRO Sinead Breen
Packie McDyer
Hurling Officer Cormac Hartnett
Ulster Council Officers(2) Cieran Kelly
Andy Doherty
Donal Sharkey
Fergus McGee
Liam McElhinney
Martin McHugh
PJ McGowan
Sean Dunnion
William Doogan
Central Council Officer Gary Duffy
Fergus McGee
Noreen Doherty
Martin McHugh
Delegate to Ulster Convention (1) Brendan Kelly
David McLoone
Edward Molloy
Sinead Breen
Delegate to National Congress (1) Edward Molloy
Gary Duffy
Sinead Breen

 

