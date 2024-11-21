Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast – a Seamus Rodgers tribute

Tributes have been paid to former Donegal Councillor Seamus Rodgers who has died at the age of  90.

A trade union official, he was first elected onto the council in 1960 as a member of Sinn Fein. After the party split, he aligned with the Workers’ Party, going on to serve as a member of Democratic Left and then the Labour Party.

He lost his council seat in 1999 after serving nearly 40 years, but remained on as a community worker and activist for the rest of his life.

As well as numerous local elections, he contested 12 Dail elections and two European elections.

Dinny McGinley, Pearse Doherty and Pat the Cope Gallagher were amongst those who joined Greg to pay tribute:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica-Home-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

West Tyrone MLA warns that DCB is a crisis coming down the tracks for North

21 November 2024
Seamus-Rodgers-460x305
Playback, News, Playback Podcast

Podcast – a Seamus Rodgers tribute

21 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2024
Photo 1 Rope Thatched Cottage Inver
Top Stories, News

Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

21 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica-Home-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

West Tyrone MLA warns that DCB is a crisis coming down the tracks for North

21 November 2024
Seamus-Rodgers-460x305
Playback, News, Playback Podcast

Podcast – a Seamus Rodgers tribute

21 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 November 2024
Photo 1 Rope Thatched Cottage Inver
Top Stories, News

Applications open for Historic Thatched Buildings Stream 2025

21 November 2024
HIQA
Top Stories, News

HIQA publishes reports following two nursing home inspections in Donegal

21 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

COPD patients being admitted to LUH down 22%

21 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube