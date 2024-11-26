Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour there is frustration in a delay of the review of the Derelict Properties Grant, we have Community Garda Information, a granddad is concerned at punishment given to 9 year-old at school and we hear how Brexit has made the border an issue for domestic violence victims:

Now we focus on our 2nd General Election debate. issues discussed include defective concrete, immigration and housing. The panel is Charlie Mc Conalogue FF, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn SF, Charles Ward 100% Redress Party and Vincent J Bradley NP

Niall Mc Connell didn’t reply to the invite, Carol Gallagher was unavailable due to work and Nikki Bradley withdrew to canvas with Helen McEntee:

PART ONE:

PART TWO