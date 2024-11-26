Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour there is frustration in a delay of the review of the Derelict Properties Grant, we have Community Garda Information, a granddad is concerned at punishment given to 9 year-old at school and we hear how Brexit has made the border an issue for domestic violence victims:

Now we focus on our 2nd  General Election debate. issues discussed include defective concrete, immigration and housing. The panel is Charlie Mc Conalogue FF, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn SF, Charles Ward 100% Redress Party and Vincent J Bradley NP

Niall Mc Connell didn’t reply to the invite, Carol Gallagher was unavailable due to work and Nikki Bradley withdrew to canvas with Helen McEntee:

PART ONE:

PART TWO

 

Top Stories

debate2
Audio, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Podcast: Listen or watch back General Election debate 2

26 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 November 2024
Disability
Top Stories, News

‘Hear My Voice’ Self-Advocacy event taking place in Donegal today

26 November 2024
Ciaran Mullooley
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish fishing sector is in crisis – Mullooley

26 November 2024
