€40,000 worth of drugs seized in Inishowen

Two men have been arrested and €40,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in Inishowen.

Under Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Customs, the Customs Dog Unit and Gardaí from the Buncrana District, carried out searches under warrant, of two residences in the Inishowen area yesterday.

Suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia were found.

The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Donegal Town District Court at noon.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has information about the sale and supply of controlled substances to come forward.

