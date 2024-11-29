Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Harry Walsh, Richard Logue and Mary Coyle – we discuss public engagement in the election campaign, the Australian ban on social media for under 16s, resilience in younger people and calls for parents not to buy young people scooters for Christmas:

We catch up on listener’s comments, we hear why nursing homes are closing and Sean Quinn has exciting news about Highland Radio’s Christmas Car Draw:

That’s Entertainment, with Michael and Fionnuala, includes a chat about and live performance from Shrek the Musical!:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Dunfanaghy Hotel
Top Stories, News

Risk of glass falling from derelict hotel building in Dunfanaghy

29 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Lunchtime surge in voter turnout in Donegal

29 November 2024
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

29 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

29 November 2024
