Sinn Féin confident they can secure three seats in Donegal

Sinn Féin says they are confident they could secure three seats in the Donegal constituency.

As it stands around lunchtime here in the count centre at Aura Leisure Centre, Sinn Féin are on 43% according to tallies.

Pearse Doherty is polling well right across the county with Padraig MacLochlainn cleaning up in Inishowen.

Noel Jordan who is from the south of the County is picking up a few votes as more boxes are opened.

The last time Sinn Féin ran a three candidate race, Padraig MacLochlainn lost his seat.

Sinn Fein Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District thinks it will be different this time round: