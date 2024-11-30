Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Sinn Féin confident they can secure three seats in Donegal

Sinn Féin says they are confident they could secure three seats in the Donegal constituency.

As it stands around lunchtime here in the count centre at Aura Leisure Centre, Sinn Féin are on 43% according to tallies.

Pearse Doherty is polling well right across the county with Padraig MacLochlainn cleaning up in Inishowen.

Noel Jordan who is from the south of the County is picking up a few votes as more boxes are opened.

The last time Sinn Féin ran a three candidate race, Padraig MacLochlainn lost his seat.

Sinn Fein Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District thinks it will be different this time round:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

468908193_899713919008350_7414080200417234016_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested after caught doing 150kph in 80kph zone

30 November 2024
John Campbell
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thomas Pringle increases his vote in parts of Donegal

30 November 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

30 November 2024
John S
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin confident they can secure three seats in Donegal

30 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

468908193_899713919008350_7414080200417234016_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested after caught doing 150kph in 80kph zone

30 November 2024
John Campbell
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thomas Pringle increases his vote in parts of Donegal

30 November 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

30 November 2024
John S
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin confident they can secure three seats in Donegal

30 November 2024
Niall
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Inishowen vote crucial but manageable’ – Senator Blaney

30 November 2024
Playback, Audio, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Réaltóga SN Mhín Tí Na Dé

30 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube