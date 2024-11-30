Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

‘Still all to play for’ – 100% Redress Party PRO

While the big story during the local election in June was the success of the 100% Redress Party in Donegal, it doesn’t look to be the case this time round.

It is still very early days but particularly in the Inishowen area where it was expected Charles Ward would have received a huge share of the vote, Sinn Féin appears to be coming out on top.

100% Redress Party PRO, Councillor Ali Farren says it is still all to play for. However, he is disappointed that the party didn’t secure as much support as what they expected from defective block homeowners:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

468908193_899713919008350_7414080200417234016_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested after caught doing 150kph in 80kph zone

30 November 2024
John Campbell
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thomas Pringle increases his vote in parts of Donegal

30 November 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

30 November 2024
John S
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin confident they can secure three seats in Donegal

30 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

468908193_899713919008350_7414080200417234016_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested after caught doing 150kph in 80kph zone

30 November 2024
John Campbell
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thomas Pringle increases his vote in parts of Donegal

30 November 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

30 November 2024
John S
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin confident they can secure three seats in Donegal

30 November 2024
Niall
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Inishowen vote crucial but manageable’ – Senator Blaney

30 November 2024
Playback, Audio, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le Réaltóga SN Mhín Tí Na Dé

30 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube