‘Still all to play for’ – 100% Redress Party PRO

While the big story during the local election in June was the success of the 100% Redress Party in Donegal, it doesn’t look to be the case this time round.

It is still very early days but particularly in the Inishowen area where it was expected Charles Ward would have received a huge share of the vote, Sinn Féin appears to be coming out on top.

100% Redress Party PRO, Councillor Ali Farren says it is still all to play for. However, he is disappointed that the party didn’t secure as much support as what they expected from defective block homeowners: