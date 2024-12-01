Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Rovers progress in FAI Junior Cup

Letterkenny Rovers are through to the 5th round of the FAI Junior Cup after defeating Peake Villa of Tipperary at Leck View this afternoon.

Two goals from BJ Banda and one from Lee McMonagle gave Rovers the win.

Chris Ashmore was there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

 

In other FAI Junior Cup games this afternoon, defending champions Cockhill Celtic had a comfortable 6-0 win away to Rearcross of Tipperary, Fanad United came from the brink of defeat to overcome St. John’s Athletic 2-1 in Roscommon and Aileach were beaten on penalties by Blackforge of Dublin.

