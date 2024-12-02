Leading DCB campaigner stands by belief that SF led Government was needed

A leading defective block campaigner stands by his belief that a change in Government was needed to deliver redress for affected homeowners.

Michael Doherty along with fellow campaigner Paddy Diver pushed for the electorate to lend their support to Sinn Féin in the General election.

That’s despite the 100% Redress party fielding Charles Ward who now heads to the Dail having been elected.

Mr Doherty has described the election result as momentous but bittersweet.

He told the Nine til Noon Show that nothing will change under an expected Fianna Fail and Fine Gael led Government: