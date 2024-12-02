Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we reaction from the DCB campaign to the weekend’s election results, Charlie says we need a Trump style politician in Ireland and Pat feels Sinn Fein and Fine Gael could work together in government:

We hear a tribute to Tiernan Doherty Kelly who died in a weekend road traffic collision, Senator Nikki Bradley apologises for comments made on Highland Radio, a caller discusses his 2.5 year wait for a grant and Louise is a PTSB customer affected by a technical glitch:

A caller believes PTSB isn’t telling its customers the full story, Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA, we discuss domestic violence against men and look at a study into the physical and mental health of pregnant women:

Audio, News, Top Stories

FF pledge to move forward with renewed vigour in Donegal

2 December 2024
Thomas and Ultan
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Bittersweet tinge to my victory with the loss of Thomas Pringle’s seat’ – Ward

2 December 2024
Nikki 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator Nikki Bradley apologises for any hurt she caused

2 December 2024
