Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Increase in new car registrations in Donegal


The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has released its official 242 new vehicle registration statistics for November.

While new registrations have gone up in Donegal, there has been another decrease in the number of new EVs purchased.

An increase of 7% is reported for Donegal with 2,754 new car registrations this year compared to  2,575 last year.

Nationally, car registrations for this November were up 22% when compared to November 2023.

Registrations this year to date are down 1% to 120,783 in the same period last year which was 122,055.

For the month of November 516 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 324 in November 2023, a rise of 59%.

In Donegal however, that figure fell 33% to 204 from 304 for November of last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (2)
Top Stories, News

Double Child Benefit payment to be paid today

3 December 2024
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Another storm could be looming

3 December 2024
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

All Dail seats now filled

3 December 2024
Strabane Town plan
Top Stories, News

Public consultation to get under for Public Realm Improvement plan for Strabane

3 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (2)
Top Stories, News

Double Child Benefit payment to be paid today

3 December 2024
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Another storm could be looming

3 December 2024
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

All Dail seats now filled

3 December 2024
Strabane Town plan
Top Stories, News

Public consultation to get under for Public Realm Improvement plan for Strabane

3 December 2024
new car
Top Stories, News

Increase in new car registrations in Donegal

3 December 2024
dl debate (1400 x 1400 px)
News, Audio, DL Debate, Playback, Top Stories

The DL Debate 2/12/24

2 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube