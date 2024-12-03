Increase in new car registrations in Donegal



The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has released its official 242 new vehicle registration statistics for November.

While new registrations have gone up in Donegal, there has been another decrease in the number of new EVs purchased.

An increase of 7% is reported for Donegal with 2,754 new car registrations this year compared to 2,575 last year.

Nationally, car registrations for this November were up 22% when compared to November 2023.

Registrations this year to date are down 1% to 120,783 in the same period last year which was 122,055.

For the month of November 516 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 324 in November 2023, a rise of 59%.

In Donegal however, that figure fell 33% to 204 from 304 for November of last year.