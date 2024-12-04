Draft Budget Meeting 2025 adjourned until Monday

The Draft Budget 2025 Meeting has been adjourned with a view to resume on Monday.

Elected members rejected the draft budget, most citing a proposed increase in commercial rates by 4.74%.

Some of the designated speakers outlined the burden it would place on already struggling businesses in the county.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan proposed an adjournment until Monday to give the executive time to reevaluate the move.

It was seconded by Cllr Patrick McGowan.

It’s understood that there will be meetings with the councilors in a bid to reach an alternative draft budget ahead of Monday.