NI Secretary reaffirms commitment to reverse Troubles Legacy Act

The Northern Secretary has reaffirmed the British government’s commitment to reversing The Troubles Legacy Act.

The controversial legislation was passed by the previous Conservative government, despite opposition from the families of Troubles victims and all parties in the North.

It was among the topics discussed at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin yesterday evening.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn says the Labour government in Britain will repair the damage done by its predecessors:

