Reid family honoured with FIA Volunteer Award

At today’s Motorsport Ireland awards, the Reid family from Letterkenny were honoured with an FIA Volunteer Award.

Nominated for their dedication to motorsport over the years, both Charlie and Lottie Reid took on almost every role at one time or another.

Charlie was COC of the Donegal International Rally in 1997 and 1998, and Lottie was also club officer and secretary for many years.

They were just some of the roles that the Reid family took on as they dedicated most of their lives to rallying.

Sadly, Lottie passed away in 2012.

Their son Karl Reid received the FIA Volunteer Award today on behalf of his parents Charlie and Lottie.

Elsewhere, at the awards, the 2024 Billie Coleman Award winner was Cavan’s Craig Rahill.

There was no luck in that category for Donegal’s Kyle McBride or Ryan McHugh.

As part of the award, Rahill will receive support to the value of €50,000 from Motorsport Ireland and Sport Ireland for the 2025 season.

A further €50,000 has been pledged by the Team Ireland Foundation.